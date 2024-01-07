'Maybe Rahul Gandhi loves me a lot hence...': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyar Yatra' saying the Congress leader might love him that was why he skipped his Godda Lok Sabha constituency in his proposed yatra.

"Maybe Rahul Gandhi loves me a lot, hence he is skipping Godda Lok Sabha constituency (in his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is not coming to Godda and Deoghar district. Maybe the Congress party workers are creating pressure for 'pooja-paath' and Rahul Gandhi wants to look secular during the election time. This is why he is skipping Godda Lok Sabha constituency," Dubey added.

Earlier, the Congress on Thursday renamed Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to 'Bhatat Jodo Nyar Yatra' which will cover from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 15 states from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14.

Some highlights of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The yatra will cover 6700 kilometers.

The travel will be on foot and by bus.

The yatra will cover a total 110 districts and 100 Lok Sabha seats approx.

The journey will pass through 337 assembly constituencies.

We extend invitation to all parties of I.N.D.I.A blco, civil society, small parties of states.

107 km journey, will cover 4 districts, 2 Lok Sabha, 11 Assembly in Manipur. Stay for one and a half days.

Yatra will start from Imphal at 12:30 pm, participants will go to Nagaland, then Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and then back to Assam and from there to Meghalaya, then West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

257km will be covered in Nagaland, 5 districts will be covered in 2 days.

833km will be covered in Assam, will last for 8 days in 17 districts.

523 km journey in West Bengal in 5 days covering 7 districts.

In Jharkhand, 804 km in 13 districts will be covered in 8 days.

In Odisha, 341 km will be covered in 4 days in 4 districts.

In Bihar, 425 kms in 4 days in 7 districts.

Maximum 1074 km in 11 days in 10 districts in UP.

In Chhattisgarh, 436 km will be travelled in 5 days in 7 districts.

In Gujarat 445 km in 5 days in 7 districts.

In Rajasthan 128 km in one day in 2 districts.

In Maharashtra 480 km in 5 days in 7 districts.

While Gandhi raised the issues of "economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.