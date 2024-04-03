Maharashtra: Seven dead after massive fire in Aurangabad, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Firefighters at a site where a fire had broken out.

A devastating fire engulfed Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including three women, two men, and two children. The incident unfolded early today, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. The fire originated from a tailoring shop at approximately 4 am, triggering panic among residents. Prompt response from firefighters helped contain the inferno, yet tragically, seven lives were lost before the flames could be subdued.

Details from the scene

Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, confirmed that the blaze initiated in the Alam Tailors shop. While the fire did not reach the residential floors above, it’s suspected that the victims may have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

​"At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating... The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway," said Manoj Lohiya.