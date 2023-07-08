Saturday, July 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Donkey attacks, kills old man in Kolhapur | WATCH

Maharashtra: Donkey attacks, kills old man in Kolhapur | WATCH

A video of the incident has gone viral where a man can be seen walking on the street and a donkey is standing along the road.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Kolhapur
Published on: July 08, 2023 11:42 IST
A donkey attacked an old man on Friday in Kolhapur.
Image Source : INDIA TV A donkey attacked an old man on Friday in Kolhapur.

In a horrifying incident, an old man was killed after a donkey attacked him in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The incident took place on Friday (July 6) in Gandhinagar area of Kolhapur.

A video of the incident has gone viral where a man can be seen walking on the street and a donkey is standing along the road. The man was attacked by the animal when he passed the donkey. Several passersby kicked the donkey in an effort to rescue the old man.  

This is the second incident of the donkey attack on people in the last three days. 

When the video surfaced it created an atmosphere of panic among the people in the area. 

Earlier, at least 13 people were injured in dog attacks in the same area.

Even after constant complaints to the administration such attacks by animals, no action is being taken by the authorities. 

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Dog bites 14 people in Jalaun district

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News