Maharashtra: Donkey attacks, kills old man in Kolhapur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A donkey attacked an old man on Friday in Kolhapur.

In a horrifying incident, an old man was killed after a donkey attacked him in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The incident took place on Friday (July 6) in Gandhinagar area of Kolhapur.

A video of the incident has gone viral where a man can be seen walking on the street and a donkey is standing along the road. The man was attacked by the animal when he passed the donkey. Several passersby kicked the donkey in an effort to rescue the old man.

This is the second incident of the donkey attack on people in the last three days.

When the video surfaced it created an atmosphere of panic among the people in the area.

Earlier, at least 13 people were injured in dog attacks in the same area.

Even after constant complaints to the administration such attacks by animals, no action is being taken by the authorities.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Dog bites 14 people in Jalaun district