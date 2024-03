Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a special session of the state assembly.

The Maharashtra cabinet has unanimously agreed to make it compulsory to include the mother's name on all government documents, including birth certificates, school records, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards. This decision, aimed at acknowledging the crucial role of mothers, is slated to take effect from May 1, 2024.