Maharashtra bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad, accused of running over girlfriend in Thane, arrested

Maharashtra bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad who was accused of allegedly running over his 26-year-old girlfriend, Priya Singh in Maharashtra's Thane, was arrested on Sunday (December 17), officials said.

"Thane Police's SIT arrests the main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized," Thane Police said.

The arrest comes a day after a woman alleged that she was severely injured following the alleged attack by the man on his girlfriend. The woman, Priya Singh, described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down.

The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane. An SIT was formed under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav in the case in which Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others were named as accused.

Priya demanded justice from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have great faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. I just want justice," she said.

What did Priya allege?

"I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know he told me that they (his wife & him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight. Three bones in my right leg are broken, it has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips I've deep injuries...I cannot move my body. Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me today..." Priya Singh had said yesterday.