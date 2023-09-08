Maharashtra: Bangladeshi man arrested for sexually harassing cabin crew onboard Vistara flight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a woman flight attendant on a Muscat-Dhaka flight via Mumbai, a police official said on Friday (September 8).

The incident occurred on Thursday a little before the Vistara flight was scheduled to land at the Mumbai International Airport, he added.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Dulal who was going from Muscat to Dhaka via Mumbai on a Vistara flight.

“Half an hour before the plane was to land in Mumbai, Dulal got up from his seat, hugged a female flight attendant, and tried to kiss her. He also tried to flash at other cabin crew members and passengers when they tried to intervene,” the official said.

The accused Bangladeshi national also did not comply to the flight captain even after the latter read out a red warning card declaring him an unruly passenger, he added.

The passenger was handed over to the security officers after landing at the Mumbai airport from where he was taken to the Sahar police station, the official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the flight attendant, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and he was placed under arrest.

He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday, he said.

Vistara issues statement

Issuing a statement, Vistara spokesperson said, “An incident regarding an unruly passenger was reported on Vistara flight UK 234 operating from Muscat to Mumbai on 6 September. In view of the gross misconduct, the captain issued a warning letter and made the decision to restrain the customer”.

"In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival," the airline official said.

The customer has been taken into custody for further investigation by the security agency at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The incident has been reported to the local authorities as per the SOPs, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi-Pune Vistara flight receives hoax bomb call at IGI airport, delayed for 8 hours

ALSO READ | Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight's engine hits tow truck during push back