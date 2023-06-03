Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Maharashtra: 'Amit Shah is my leader, will meet him soon,' says Ex- BJP Minister Pankaja Munde

Former Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was her leader and she would meet him soon.

Munde, daughter of late senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, has maintained a low profile since her loss in the 2019 assembly elections.

Between 2014 and 2019, when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra, she served as a cabinet minister.

She stated at an event that she does not belong to the BJP because it is a large party.

“I belong to the BJP. If I have a problem with my father, I will go to my brother’s house,” she said, referring to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Mahadeo Jankar.

Jankar, a close associate of Gopinath Munde, said, “Our community will not benefit due to my sister’s party as the remote control will be with someone else.”

There have been rumors for a number of years that the state BJP has sidelined Munde.

She had stated that she might not have been "qualified enough" to get a seat after the first expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet in August 2022.

In January, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that some individuals were attempting to divide the party and Munde.

On her home turf, Parli, she was defeated by Dhananjay Munde, her estranged cousin and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party.

