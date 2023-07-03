Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: 5 persons drown trying to save friend in Nagpur

At least five people drowned in a lake in Nagpur on Sunday evening when they went in to save another friend, police said.

According to reports, the friends had gone for a picnic at Zilpi Lake. However, after reaching the spot, they changed their plan and some of them ventured into the water, a police official said.

"The eight friends were strolling on the banks of the Zilpi lake when some of them decided to venture into the water. After seeing that a group member was struggling to stay afloat, others tried to save him, but five of them drowned," the official said.

The police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident. With the help of local divers, the bodies of the youths were retrieved from the water body late at night.

The bodies of Rishikesh Parade (21), Vaibhav Vaidya (20), Rahul Meshram (21), Nitin Kumbhare (21), and Shantanu Armarkar (22), were fished out of the water at around 10 pm, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: 5 children drown at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Five teenage boys drown in Krishna Sagar lake in Botad town