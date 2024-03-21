Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra: 3-year-old girl beaten up at daycare centre in Thane, three booked.

Maharashtra news: Police have launched an investigation after a three-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up at a creche cum daycare centre in Thane district and registered a case against three persons, an official said on Wednesday (March 20).

He said an FIR was registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a couple who operate the daycare facility in Dombivali and another woman after a video went viral.

The accused allegedly tied up the children as punishment and also hung them upside down, as per the FIR. Videos of the torture were shot by a woman staffer who took objection to the inhuman treatment of the children at the facility.

No arrest has been made so far. More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Congress finalises candidates for 15 seats in Gujarat, seven in Maharashtra: Source