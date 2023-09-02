Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl burned with cigarettes, locked up for 4 days by Nagpur family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of young girl

A 12-year-old girl working as a domestic help in Nagpur was tortured by her employers, a couple. The couple had brought the girl from Bengaluru three years ago to do household chores. The girl was allegedly tortured with a hot pan, a hot knife, and cigarettes if she made any mistakes. She was also locked in a room for four days when the couple went to Bengaluru. The girl managed to escape and seek help from her neighbors, who informed the police.

The girl's pain came to light only when the neighbors saw her. They heard her cry for help and saw her trying to escape from the house through the window. The villagers took him out of their house, gave her food and water, and informed the police.

According to a neighbour's statement, the electricity in the house was cut off because the electricity bill at the young woman's workplace was not paid. The girl had to spend the night in the dark; she survived only on bread.

A neighbor said, "We saw her one night trying to force her way out of the house through the window. We rescued her, fed her, and informed the police to take necessary action."

The couple has been arrested and charged with cruelty to a child, wrongful confinement, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The girl has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the case and trying to find out if there are any other victims. They are also appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about the case.

Shetar Patil, a social worker at Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, said the injured girl's medical examination revealed multiple injuries and burns on her body. The girl is currently undergoing treatment before she starts to recover.

Also read | Mumbai court sends Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in ED's custody in money laundering case

Also read | Chhattisgarh teen carried 25 km on cot, brought to Maharashtra for medical treatment