Mumbai court sends Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in ED's custody in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate late Friday night arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Mumbai Updated on: September 02, 2023 17:25 IST
Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal was sent to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody by a special PMLA court till September 11 in an alleged case of fraud of Rs 538 crore, registered on a complaint filed by Canara Bank. The ED had sought 14 days of custody.

Goyal (74) was arrested by the Central agency on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at its office here.

He was produced before the court on Saturday.

The money laundering case stems from a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of his defunct airline.

The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding. JIL diverted funds to its subsidiaries, it alleged.

(with inputs from PTI)

