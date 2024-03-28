Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Shinde declares 8 candidates, fields Rahul Shewale, Hemant Patil

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with other party leaders.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has fielded Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central, and Hemant Patil from Hingoli as it retained tickets of seven sitting MPs. Shiv Sena will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

According to the list, Shinde's Sena has given a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from Ramtek (SC) seat, which will see polling on April 19. Parve had joined the Shiv Sena recently. He replaces Sena's sitting MP Krupal Tumane.

The other seven names on the list, all sitting MPs, are Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi (SC)) Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Srirang Barne (Maval) and Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangale).

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP, split and 13 of the 18 MPs from the state had allied with Shinde.

Polling in the state will take place in the first five phases, starting April 19.