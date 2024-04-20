Fadnavis told me in 2019 he will groom Aaditya as next CM and will move to Delhi, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ​Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (April 20) claimed that then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aditya Thackeray as the next CM of the state as part of the power-sharing agreement between the allies and he himself will move to the Centre in the next two to three years. Thackeray’s remarks came while addressing an election rally in Dharavi where he claimed that then BJP chief Amit Shah had visited Matoshree, the private residence of the Thackerays, to seek an alliance with undivided Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray's massive claims on Fadnavis

"At that time, Fadnavis was made to sit outside the room of late Bal Thackeray while the two leaders (Shah and Thackeray) discussed modalities," he claimed.

“It was assured to me that the post of chief minister will be shared for 2.5 years (between BJP and Sena-undivided),” he claimed

"Later, Devendra Fadnavis told me, Uddhav Ji, I will groom Aaditya for 2.5 years. We can make him CM after 2.5 years. I told him (Fadnavis) that he (Aaditya) is just starting his electoral career. Do not put anything like this in his mind," Thackeray said.

He added that when he had asked Fadnavis how a senior leader like him would work under Aaditya, the BJP leader answered that he would move to Delhi.

Fadnavis responds to Thackeray’s claims

Fadnavis reacted sharply to the remarks and said that Thackeray has “lost his mind”.

"Uddhav Thackeray has become 'bhramishta' (delirious). He is hallucinating. Initially, he said Amit Shah promised him a chief ministership in some room. Now he says I promised to make his son a CM. To hide one falsehood, another lie is being told," Fadnavis said.

However, he admitted to have told Thackeray that Aaditya should be trained as he will eventually take control of the party (Shiv Sena) one day.

"Leave alone making him (Aaditya) a chief minister, I wouldn't make him even a minister. He (Aaditya) became a minister later (when MVA was in power) which landed the Shiv Sena (UBT) in its current situation today," Fadnavis said.

Eknath Shinde reacts

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is a limit to speaking lies.

"He (Uddhav) wanted to become chief minister. As he couldn't become a CM when he was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, he switched sides," Shinde told reporters, referring to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (undivided) joining hands with the NCP (undivided) and the Congress post the 2019 assembly elections.

Notably, a split engineered by Shinde led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government in June 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

