Eknath Shinde recalls 2022 rebellion against Uddhav: 'Bal Thackeray's ideology was compromised'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (April 7) alleged that Shiv Sena (undivided) leaders were being thought of as “house-helps” by Uddhav Thackeray and said that he rebelled against the then party chief as the latter had abandoned the ideology of Bal Thackeray. Addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Shinde mentioned that he did not want to become the chief minister but had to carry out a rebellion as party founder Bal Thackeray’s ideology was compromised.

Shinde parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit along with several MLAs in June 2022, resulting in the collapse of the Maharashtra government, and formed a new government with the support of the BJP.

"Balasaheb Thackeray used to consider us (party functionaries) as friends but he thinks of us as house-helps," the CM said in another jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief.

He also said a party grows when leaders reach out to the grassroot worker rather than sitting at home.

Shinde appeals to vote for PM Modi

Appealing to the people to vote for the ruling alliance in order of bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shinde said that opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi does not have any agenda or intention for development.

"The seat sharing details between parties in the ruling alliance will be completed in two to three days. The Mahayuti will win all seats in Vidarbha," he later told reporters at the airport.

Responding to a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray that the CM gave away four to five seats to allies to ensure his son gets renominated from Kalyan, Shinde said those coming up with such criticism must look at the tussles in the MVA.

(With PTI inputs)

