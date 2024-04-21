Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
  4. ECI issues notice to Thackeray's Shiv Sena over party's campaign song mentioning Jai Bhavani slogan

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) faction regarding the party's campaign song featuring the slogan "Jai Bhavani." The poll body raised concerns over the use of a religious reference in the song.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Mumbai
Updated on: April 21, 2024 13:07 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction concerning the party's official campaign song. The song features the slogan "Jai Bhavani," prompting the commission to raise objections over the use of a religious reference.

The ECI said, "Bhavani" is a term commonly associated with the Hindu goddess, and the commission expressed concern over the inclusion of such a religious slogan.


