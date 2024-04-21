ECI issues notice to Thackeray's Shiv Sena over party's campaign song mentioning Jai Bhavani slogan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction concerning the party's official campaign song. The song features the slogan "Jai Bhavani," prompting the commission to raise objections over the use of a religious reference.

The ECI said, "Bhavani" is a term commonly associated with the Hindu goddess, and the commission expressed concern over the inclusion of such a religious slogan.



READ MORE | Kalyan Lok Sabha elections: In Sena vs Sena poll battle, Shrikant Shinde to face Vaishali Darek Rane

READ MORE | ​L ok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut takes 'dancer' jibe at BJP's Amravati candidate Navneet Rana



