Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood actor Govinda

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda may contest the Lok Sabha election on the Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbai North-West seat, sources said on Friday (March 22). The actor had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde five days ago. This time Shinde group is unwilling to give ticket to sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar from North-West seat.

Actor Govinda has been MP from North Mumbai on Congress ticket in 2004.