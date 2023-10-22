Fadnavis should strengthen his intelligence otherwise, there will be Hamas-like situation: Raut on drug row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday attacked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the drug issue, saying the BJP leader should strengthen his intelligence otherwise, there will be a Hamas-like situation.

"Israel thought its intelligence was strong, how was it attacked...You too think that your intelligence is strong but you don't know what goes on behind your back..," he added.

"...This man (Lalit Patil) has no relation with Shiv Sena. There is a man called Dadaji Bhuse in your cabinet. He had brought that man into Shiv Sena and called him his 'khaas aadmi'. He had said that the man was going to BJP but he brought him here...He never became a member of the Shiv Sena. Tell Fadnavis to strengthen his Intelligence otherwise, there will be a Hamas-like situation. Israel thought its Intelligence was strong, how could attack...You too think that your Intelligence is strong but you don't know what goes on behind your back..," Raut said.

Calling Lalit Patil, a main accused in the Rs 300-crore mephedrone seizure case, the tip of the iceberg, Raut said, “In fact, the friends of drug mafias are sitting in the assembly. It’s the plight of Maharashtra that we have such a home minister (Fadnavis),” Raut said.

How come Fadnavis is unaware of drug mafia: Raut

Raut accused Maharashtra Fadnavis of shielding the drug mafia in the state, referring to the recent seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore by the Mumbai police.

“Fadnavis knows everything about the opposition. How come he doesn’t know about the drug mafia? He is shielding the drug mafia and those who are taking ‘haftas’ (protection money)’,” he said.

The arrest of Lalit Patil has triggered a war of words between the ruling dispensation and the opposition in the state. Hours after the news of Patil’s arrest came on Wednesday, Fadnavis had said that “a major revelation will soon come out”.

Raut also alleged that MLAs and ministers take haftas. “An MLA takes Rs 16 lakh hafta from the drug racket and there are six such MLAs,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

