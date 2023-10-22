Nitish Kumar once again hints at passing the mantle to Tejashwi Yadav says 'this kid is everything to me'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again hinted that his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will be his political successor. Speaking to media persons, Kumar said, "Now this kid is everything to me." The CM made his statement while putting his arm around the shoulder of Yadav who was standing by him. Kumar's gesture became a topic of discussion in the state's political circles.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, said he did not think there was anything surprising in what the chief minister said.

"Please remember that the chief minister has made it clear in the past that he would like Tejashwi to lead the charge in the next elections. The young leader has already proved his mettle, having spearheaded a spirited campaign in 2020 when the Mahagathbandhan came within striking distance of a victory," he added.

Tejashwi next Mahagathbandhan's leader

Kumar had last year said Yadav would "lead" the state's ruling Mahagathbandhan when Bihar would face its next assembly polls in 2025.

This had ruffled some feathers in the JD(U) and led Upendra Kushwaha, the parliamentary board chief, to quit alleging that the chief minister had entered a "deal" with arch-rival RJD chief Lalu Prasad, while allying.

When recent remarks about "personal friendship" with leaders in the BJP led to speculations of yet another volte-face, Kumar vehemently denied the same.

BJP's reaction

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, whose party was dumped by Kumar last year, did not seem impressed.

"I am many years younger to Nitish Kumar. I too am a bachcha (kid) before him. Hence no issues if he calls Tejashwi his bachcha. But those who think it indicates succession must remember it is for the people of Bihar to decide. And the public has made up its mind to elect a BJP government next time since they have had enough of Lalu and Nitish," claimed Choudhary.

(With PTI inputs)

