Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized as Mumbai Crime Branch busts syndicate, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Drugs seized in Ratnagiri near coast

A Unit 9 team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drugs syndicate and recovered narcotics worth more than Rs 2 crores. One drugs supplier has been arrested from Sewri while another accused is absconding.

Meanwhile, drugs worth crores of rupees have also been seized in Ratnagiri from different locations near the coast between August 14-17.

So far, around 250 kg of cannabis (Charas) has been recovered. The officials have seized these drugs from Kelshi, Burundi, Dabhol and Borya beaches.

The custom department is on alert and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Pune Police receives threat call from America, probe on