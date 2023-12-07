Disha Salian suicide case: SIT to investigate Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

In what could mount trouble for Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has now decided to initiate an investigation against the leader. Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput's alleged suicide.

According to information, DIG-rank officers will inspect the work of this SIT. The move comes after many Shinde camp MLAs demanded that Thackeray be investigated in the Disha Salian suicide case.

The BJP had even alleged that the Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Give us justice

The parents of Salian had written to then President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son Nitesh and others for allegedly spreading fake news about the circumstances of their daughter's death and defaming the family. Satish Salian and Vasanti Salian, Disha's father and mother, also said if they did not get justice, they will be left with no other alternative but to end their lives. They also demanded that defamatory content about their daughter's death be expunged from all media platforms.