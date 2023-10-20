Dandiya can be played till midnight in Mumbai during Navratri, permits Eknath Shinde government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

The Maharashtra government has allowed organisers to hold Garba or Dandiya till midnight during all three days of the Navratri festival - Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

BJP leader Praveen Darekar had written a letter demanding to extend the timing of Dandiya from the Eknath Shinde government. Accepting the demand, the state government decided to extend the time limit from 10 PM to midnight.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty from the north Mumbai constituency has also demanded extension of the hours for dandiya celebrations in private housing societies during the Navratri festival. Shetty, in his demand, had sought permission for housing societies to continue dandiya until 11 pm along with the use of loudspeakers on all days of the festival.

Currently, the Maharashtra government has permitted the use of loudspeakers until midnight on three specific days during Navratri, with a 10 pm limit on the remaining festival days.