In the wake of Buldhana bus accident, BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has suspended the 'Aakrosh Andolan' against the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in view of the deadly bus accident that took place on the Samruddhi Expressway.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar expressed grief at the loss of lives in the expressway accident. “We have decided to suspend the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI protest against those who looted Mumbai for 25 years. However, we will continue to ask them questions,” Shelar tweeted in an apparent reference to the Thackerays.

The BJP-Shiv Sena "Akrsoh Andolan" was viewed as a counter-protest against a march organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to protest against corruption in the city civic body. The then undivided Shiv Sena controlled the BMC for 25 consecutive years from 1997-2022.

What is the Buldhana bus tragedy?

At least 26 people were charred to death, while 8 others were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district at around 01.30 am. Meanwhile, authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the wee hours of Saturday (July 1).

What is the reason for the accident?

Maharashtra police authorities on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 26 people, including three children, were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district. Officials said that the driver told the police that the accident took place after a tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn. Later the diesel tank of the bus caught fire.

"The driver of the bus who survived the accident said that the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, and later caught fire killing 26 people on the spot and leaving 8 others injured," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told media.

