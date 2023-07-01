Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, bodies to be identified through DNA testing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue staff and others at the site after twenty five bus passengers were charred to death when their vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

Buldhana bus accident: Authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the wee hours of Saturday (July 1). At least 26 people were charred to death, while 8 others were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district at around 01.30 am.

With bodies being charred beyond recognition, it seems to have become difficult for the police to identify the victims of the Buldhana bus accident, prompting authorities to conduct DNA tests."25 people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of the bodies is being done. We will hand over the bodies to the relatives after the DNA identification," Buldhana District Collector Dr HP Tummod told media.

According to officials, the bus was travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune and met with an accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. Twenty-six people died and 8 were injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

Tyre burst caused fire accident:

Maharashtra police authorities on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 26 people, including three children, were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district. Officials said that the driver told the police that the accident took place after a tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn. Later the diesel tank of the bus caught fire.

"The driver of the bus who survived the accident said that the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, and later caught fire killing 26 people on the spot and leaving 8 others injured," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told media.

"There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. Those injured in the accident have been taken to Buldhana Civil Hospital and admitted there," he said."We are further looking into the matter," he added.

"The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police," said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on the Buldhana bus tragedy.

Eight others injured in the accident have been taken to Buldhana Civil Hospital and admitted there. According to the police officials, a total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while taking to Twitter expressed his condolence and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment.

"The accident of a private bus of Vidarbha Travels going to Pune at Pimpalkhuta in Buldhana district killing 25 people is very shocking and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. 8 people were injured in this incident and they have been admitted to hospital in Sindkhedaraja. The condition of the injured is out of danger. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in this accident. The state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured," Fadnavis said.

He further said that the state government is in touch with the district as well as the police administration.

"According to preliminary information given by the Superintendent of Police, the bus hit a bridge after which the diesel tank burst and the vehicle caught fire," he added.

