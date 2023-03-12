Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra: Six people killed as car met with accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

Maharashtra road accident: In a tragic incident, as many as six people were killed after their car met with an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. According to a police official, the accident took place at around 8 AM on Sunday near Shivni Pisa village when the car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon in Buldhana.

Speaking to the media, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad said that the car had a total of 13 occupants and six of them, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died.

"The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants lost their lives. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment," the SP added. Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though they had added more details were awaited from the site.

(With inputs from PTI)