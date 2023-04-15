BMC polls: Home Minister Amit Shah to meet BJP leaders in Mumbai to discuss polls strategy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Saturday.

BMC polls 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mumbai on Saturday. Home Minister Shah will meet BJP leaders of Maharashtra ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls to chalk out the strategy of the party. Shah will be received at Mumbai Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders. Home Minister will be in Mumbai on April 15 and 16.

During his visit to the state, the Home Minister will hold meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit leaders. to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The meeting will take place at Sahyadri State Guest House. There will be discussions about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the strategy of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government. The Home Minister will attend a grand function in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai where he will facilitate Appasaheb Dharmadhikari with the state's highest civilian honour Maharashtra Bhushan.

Traffic movement to be affected

Ahead of Shah's Mumbai visit, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that vehicular movement will be affected between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Haji Ali on April 15 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Due to pre-planned programme on 15th April vehicular movement will be affected between International Airport - Vileparle - Bandra Worli Sealink - Worli - Haji Ali- Girgaon Chowpatty from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly," the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

