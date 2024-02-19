Will Raj Thackeray join NDA? Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar meets MNS president

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday. According to sources, Shelkar urged Thackeray to join hands with the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated to take place later.

According to sources, Shelkar made the suggestion to the MNS president after the discussion took place at the national convention of BJP where leaders from Maharashtra suggested the same.

Since the MNS also believes in the Hindutva ideology like the BJP, the leaders are inclined for the coalition. Thackeray's party has a hold in Mumbai as the MNS garners about 7 to 8 percent of the votes in the elections, hence, if the NDA succeeds in bringing him onboard, it will help BJP in the capital city.

The leaders of both BJP and MNS are not speaking openly about the alliance but are giving indications of alliance by giving such statements that everything will happen when the time comes. Ashish Shelar said today he had discussions with Raj Thackeray but right things will be said at right time.

