Rajya Sabha elections: Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora among 6 nominees declared elected unopposed from Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP candidate Ashok Chavan on the last day of filing the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha elections: All six candidates from Maharashtra, including Congress turncoats Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, who were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha elections, were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Among the six candidates, the BJP had nominated three, including Ashok Chavan, while the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP fielded one candidate each. The opposition Congress had nominated one candidate.

The six candidates were:

Ashok Chavan (BJP)

Medha Kulkarni (BJP)

Ajeet Gopchade (BJP)

Milind Deora (Shiv Sena-Shinde)

Praful Patel (NCP-Ajit Pawar)

Chandrakant Handore (Congress)

Rajya Sabha elections

The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant as the terms of the incumbents MPs are set to expire, is scheduled for February 27. A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala from Gujarat, and Union minister Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are among those retiring from the House.



Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Karnataka), Dharmendra Pradhan (Madhya Pradesh), V Muraleedharan (Maharashtra) and Bhupender Yadav (Rajasthan) are also retiring and not being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. According to reports, all these ministers are likely to be fielded by the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Others who are retiring include Manmohan Singh (Congress), Anil Baluni (BJP), Santunu Sen (AITC), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Kanta Kardam (BJP), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Vandana Chavan (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Prakash Javadekar (BJP), Amee Yajnik (Congress), Saroj Pandey (BJP), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) and Bashistha Narain Singh (JDU).

Also Read: Gujarat: Four BJP candidates, including JP Nadda, elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Also Read: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan