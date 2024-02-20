Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported citing the Assembly secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma.

Sharma said that along with Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore have also been elected unopposed to the upper house from the state. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.

Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations. As there were no other contenders in the fray, the three leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi owns assets worth Rs 12.53 crore, has no social media accounts, reveals poll affidavit

Who are 3 Rajya Sabha MPs whose tenure will end?

The terms of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) are set to expire on April 3. The third seat became vacant after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December following his election as MLA.

In the 200-member assembly of Rajasthan, the BJP holds 115 seats, while the Congress holds 70 seats. There are a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats allotted to Rajasthan. Following the recent election results, the Congress now has six members in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, while the BJP has four.

Rajya Sabha elections

The biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president J P Nadda will end in April. The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The nomination process will begin on February 8 with the issuance of the notification.

Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards. While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha polls: BJP-JDS alliance fields Kupendra Reddy as fifth Karnataka candidate