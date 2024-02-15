Sonia Gandhi owns assets worth Rs 12.53 crore, has no social media accounts, reveals poll affidavit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi files her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls at Rajasthan Assembly, in Jaipur.

Sonia Gandhi, who on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, has a total asset worth Rs 12,53,76,822, her poll affidavit revealed. The 77-year-old former Congress president is set to enter the Upper House for the first time from Rajasthan.

The Congress partiarch does not own any immovable property, her poll affidavit said. Sonia Gandhi is also not having any social media account.

She owns jewellery worth Rs worth Rs 1,07,15,940.

The total value of her movable assets is Rs 6,38,11,415 which includes jewellery, royalty received from Oxford University, investments, bonds, bank deposits and cash in hand.

The total value of her immovable asset is Rs 6,15,65,407.

Her sources of income are MP salary, Royalty income, Interest from Banks, Bonds, Dividend and Capital gain from mutual funds.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, party treasurer Ajay Maken has been fielded from Karnataka and Abhishek Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh. The party has its government in both states. Maken had unsuccessfully contested the Rajya Sabha election from Haryana last year.

Among other members, Congress nominated former union minister Renuka Chowdhury as Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana along with local leader M Anil Kumar Yadav from the southern state where the party came into power in December.

Singhvi would file his nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Senior party leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma was seeking a Rajya Sabha berth from Himachal, which is his home state.

The seat will fall vacant as BJP chief JP Nadda's tenure will end in April this year. Nadda has been renominated by the party from Gujarat this time.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.

The Congress also renominated Syed Naseer Hussain, who is a coordinator in the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This will be Hussain's second term as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

According to a statement, the party has also renominated its Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh from the state. He filed his nomination on Tuesday.

Party leader from Karnataka GC Chandrasekhar has also been renominated by the party in the list announced on Wednesday.

From Madhya Pradesh, the party has fielded local leader Ashok Singh. It has named Chandrakant Handore as its candidate from Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | J-K: Farooq Abdullah ditches I.N.D.I.A bloc, says 'National Conference will contest polls on its own'