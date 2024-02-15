Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
  5. J-K: Farooq Abdullah ditches I.N.D.I.A bloc, says 'National Conference will contest polls on its own'

Farooq Abdullah also said elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Updated on: February 15, 2024 15:41 IST
NC president Farooq Abdullah
Image Source : PTI NC president Farooq Abdullah

In another blow to the INDIA bloc, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a snub to Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party has already announced to fight solo in Punjab.

The INDIA bloc is already in a shamble with the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) walking out of the alliance. However, Congress asserted that the NC is part of I.N.D.I.A bloc. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Talks are going on. Every party has their own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, and will continue to remain so."

Abdullah said, "I think that elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, the NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it.

On Farmers protest

"We raised voice. Almost 750 gave their lives, bills were taken back. Elections are coming, farmers are back again. We don’t know what Centre is thinking, hope they think about it."

On Electoral bonds 

"We hope parties agree to this and come out with the details. People should know where the money power is coming from. Hope it’s all declared before elections."

On Pakistan

"Stable Pakistan is important for the whole of India."

On ED summons

"I will go and attend the summon issued by the ED. They can’t finish NC."

In a veiled attack on the Congress, DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said if the BJP achieves its target of more than 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party which failed to lead the opposition INDIA block would be responsible for it.

