Amit Shah to visit Lalbaugcha Raja, attend Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture in Mumbai today

Amit Shah Mumbai visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a day-long visit to Mumbai today (September 23). Shah will offer prayers at two prominent Lord Ganesha idols in the city and will attend the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus.

Amit Shah to visit Lalbaugcha Raja

The Home Minister will arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon and will start his visit to the city by worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesha established by 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' in the Bandra West area at around 3 pm. He will then offer prayers at the famous Ganesha idol, the Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal, Parel in Mumbai. Shah visits Mumbai every year with his family members during the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Amit Shah to attend Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture

In the evening, the Home Minister will later participate in the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus organized by Mumbai University and Sahakar Bharati.

Inamdar, who was one of the founding fathers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Gujarat, is known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentor.

The Memorial lecture is being organised by the varsity in association with Sahakar Bharati — a pan-India organisation of Co-Operators and Co-Operatives — founded by Inamdar, popularly known as the 'Vakil Saheb' of RSS.

Inamdar was deputed in Gujarat as a RSS pracharak to inspire youngsters to join the right-wing organisation, during which PM Modi first met him in the 1960s. Inamdar is credited with shaping PM Modi’s career within the RSS. The PM has also written a biography on Inamdar, titled – 'Setubandh'.

The Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture was last held at Mumbai University in 2017. The then Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest for the lecture.

(With ANI inputs)

