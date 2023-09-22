Friday, September 22, 2023
     
  Mumbai International Airport to remain closed on THIS date, here's why

Mumbai International Airport to remain closed on THIS date, here's why

According to airport authorities, it is a part of the annual post-monsoon contingency plan.

Hritika Mitra Updated on: September 22, 2023 17:41 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities have announced that both the runways will remain temporarily shut down on October 17. 

According to the official statement the the shutdown will take place for 6 hours from 11 am to 5 pm on October 17. It is part of the annual post-monsoon contingency plan. 

The airport had conducted its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both the runways on 2 May earlier this year.

