Mumbai International Airport to remain closed on THIS date, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities have announced that both the runways will remain temporarily shut down on October 17.

According to the official statement the the shutdown will take place for 6 hours from 11 am to 5 pm on October 17. It is part of the annual post-monsoon contingency plan.

The airport had conducted its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both the runways on 2 May earlier this year.

ALSO READ | Stray dogs outside Mumbai airport get 'Aadhaar' with QR tags

ALSO READ | Dubai-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport