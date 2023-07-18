Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stray dogs outside Mumbai airport get 'Aadhaar' with QR tags

As many as 20 stray dogs outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received Aadhaar cards. The unique identification cards were strung around their neck with QR codes.

One can get all the information about the dogs by scanning the QR codes which can be used if the animals get lost. The information includes the dog's name, vaccination, sterilization and medical details along with its feeder.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also vaccinated these dogs outside Terminal 1 of the Mumbai Airport. This initiative has been started by an organization named 'pawfriend.in'. This organization has prepared these special identity cards for dogs.

Started by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion, the Aadhaar card will be of benefit if a pet is lost or shifted. So with the help of the QR code tag, he can be reunited with his family. One advantage of this will also be that BMC can collect information about stray dogs or other animals in the city.

