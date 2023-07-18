'26/11 attack will be repeated': Mumbai cops get another threat call targetting PM Modi, CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received yet another threat call where the attacker threatened to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The caller also warned of carrying out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

A case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unknown caller in Worli, the Mumbai Police said. Not only this, the caller also claimed to store cartridges and AK 47 at some places in Mumbai so that 26/11-like attack could be repeated. Taking this matter seriously, the Mumbai Police has now started the investigation.

In June, a 45-year-old man from Gorakhpur was detained by the police for allegedly making a threat to kill PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In April again PM Modi had received a handwritten letter threatening to harm him on his arrival in Kerala on a two-day visit.

In 2018, Pune Police had intercepted an internal communication of the Maoists revealing plans of a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' assassination of PM Modi.