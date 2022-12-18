Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after experiencing loss of hydraulic system

Follow us on Image Source : @AIRINDIAIN/TWITTER Air India flight

Ai India emergency landing: In yet another incident of mid-air trouble, a Dubai bound-Air India flight was diverted to Mumbai airport after the flight experienced a technical glitch on Saturday. According to the statement released by the operator, flight A320 VT-EXV operating AI-951, from Hyderabad to Dubai, landed safely at Mumbai airport following the failure of the yellow hydraulic system.

The airline informed that the 143 passengers were onboard when the incident was reported mid-air. The officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the aircraft landed safely and is being towed to the bay.

According to aviationmatters.co, the yellow hydraulics on the Airbus A320 is normally pressurized by an engine-driven pump (EDP) on engine number 2 (EDP 2). The A320 yellow hydraulic system can also be powered by the yellow electric pump allowing the yellow hydraulics to be pressurized on the ground even with engine number 2 shut down.

The yellow system can also be pressurized by a hand pump on the ground to allow the ground crew to operate the cargo doors, even without electrical power available to the aircraft.

In another incident on December 2, an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement. "The IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the IndiGo statement read.

Later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said in a statement that the Indigo Airbus of type A320/CFM LEAP and aircraft VT-ISQ was diverted to Mumbai due to a yellow hydrogen leak and the spares were being dispatched. In a similar incident earlier, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues. However, all the passengers landed safely, and the carrier informed them.

