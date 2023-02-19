'Before 2014, every minister in power considered themselves PM': Amit Shah's fresh attack on Oppn

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during visit to Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the opposition saying that before 2014, every minister in power used to consider themselves as the Prime Minister.

"Before 2014, every minister in power considered themselves PM. There was high corruption," he said during an address in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

Questioning previous governments soft stand against terror acts, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pakistan terrorists used to butcher our army officers. Nobody had guts to take action against this terrorism. Law and order situation was worsening," he said.

On Saturday, the Home Minister had met children of Kashmir police officers who died on the line of duty.

During an event in Nagpur yesterday, he said that the country saw 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government.

“Today, I can say that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Modi government,” the Home Minister said.

