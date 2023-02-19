'Telangana is Afghanistan, KCR is its Taliban': YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana (YSRTP) Party chief YS Sharmila

Fumed over her arrest during a padyatra (march), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila has hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that Telangana is India's Afghanistan and KCR is its Taliban.

"Telangana is Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban," Sharmila told reporters in Hyderabad, hours after she was arrested by the police in Mahabubabad and her padyatra stopped.

Sharmila has been alleged of making inappropriate remarks against a local MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) earlier TRS. She also called KCR a dictator.

"There is no Indian constitution in Telangana. There is only the KCR Constitution," YSRTP chief alleged.

Sharmila further said that they might have to go to court to get a fresh permission for padyatra.

"I made an allegation that the MLA is grabbing thousands of acres. Unable to bear the questioning by a woman, he used objectionable language," IANS quoted her as saying.

ALSO READ | Panchkula: Haryana govt employees protest outside CM house demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme I WATCH

ALSO READ | 'Forget Muslims.. Centre is making BJP rashtra in Jammu-Kashmir': alleges PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti