Kopardi rape and murder case: Accused commits suicide in Pune jail

Kopardi gangrape and murder case: The main accused in the Ahmednagar Kopardi rape and murder case, has allegedly committed suicide in Yerwada Jail in Pune district of Maharashtra. As per the reports, Jitendra alias Pappu Shinde, an accused in this case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, his body was found hanging in the prison. When jail officials went for their rounds, they discovered the body and immediately took it down. Following this incident, all senior officers are reportedly arriving at Yerwada Jail.

What is the whole matter?

On 13 July 2016, a minor from the Maratha community of Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district was raped and murdered by three men, triggering massive protests across the state. Jitendra alias Pappu Shinde was the main accused in this case. The gravity of the crime can be understood from the fact that a 15-year-old girl who was returning home after meeting her grandfather was gang-raped by some people and then strangled to death. Prior to her murder, the perpetrators had also reportedly inflicted severe injuries on her, including breaking her limbs. This case drew widespread attention and outrage, leading to significant public demonstrations and demands for justice.

In September 2016, the police arrested three Dalit youths in connection with this case. Their names were Jitendra Shinde, Santosh Bhawal, and Nitin Bhailume. In September 2016, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, a Maratha community organization, led silent marches across various parts of the state, demanding not only reservations for Marathas but also expeditious resolution of this case and punishment for the accused.

On November 1, 2016, the police filed a charge sheet consisting of more than 350 pages in the local session court in this case. In this matter, the court had earlier sentenced all three accused to life imprisonment.

