In a huge setback to Uddhav Thackeray, close aide of Aaditya to join Eknath Shinde camp

Close aide of Aaditya to join Eknath Shinde camp

Big blow to Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray as Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray Rahul Kanal will join the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp on July 1. Kanal told the news agency ANI that more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group with him tomorrow (July 1).

"I am going to join the Shinde group tomorrow and many workers will also join me. The Joining ceremony is at 12 noon tomorrow in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray takes decisions in his party at the behest of a few people and on their advice. There is also a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me," said Kanal.

Notably, Aaditya Thackeray's close aide will join the Shinde camp on the same day when he and other UBT leaders are set to take out a mega protest march against the alleged corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shiv Sena suspended all office-bearers of the Yuva Sena

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) had suspended all office-bearers of the Yuva Sena from Bandra West, including Kanal. Following the suspension, he took to Twitter and said, "Feeling Sad !!! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance and you could remove me but not the people who have worked day and night yet Chalo acha hai sabko pata chale ke Ego Aur arrogance kya hota hai !!!" (It is good for everyone to know what happens with ego and arrogance.)

In another tweet, he apologised to the office-bearers and said, “Jai Maharashtra !!! I’m sorry for all my genuine work force who worked day and night and you have to face this because of me and only when you stand for rite and against all odds this is just the start and now you have started it, thank you.”