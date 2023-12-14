Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan drives tractor, ploughs field in his village | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday visited his village and was seen embracing his agricultural roots. The BJP leader showcased a distinctive style as he was driving a tractor in the field. He shared a post on social media platform X where he mentioned that he had ploughed the fields and sowed grams. The video is going viral on social media.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has shared a video of him driving a tractor on the social media platform X. He wrote along with the video, "The soil of our Madhya Pradesh spits out gold...Mother Earth makes homes prosperous with wealth and grains. Bowed to the soil with a few drops of sweat. Today plowed the fields and sowed gram."

He has arrived at his village situated in Vidisha district, where he engaged in discussions with fellow farmers.

Watch video here

Chouhan's recent act of driving a tractor and engaging in agricultural activities comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh has experienced notable agricultural growth, drawing parallels to the Green Revolution in Punjab. His hands-on approach and direct involvement in farming activities demonstrate his continued dedication to the agricultural sector, even amid the recent change in leadership with Mohan Yadav assuming the role of the new Chief Minister.

Shivraj, affectionately known as "Mama" in Madhya Pradesh, served as Chief Minister for nearly two decades. Recently, he expressed that he wouldn't go to Delhi to seek anything for himself, stating that he would rather "die than ask for something for himself. Upon leaving his position, he emphasized maintaining the integrity of the office. Emotional scenes were witnessed as women tearfully hugged Shivraj during his departure.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan seen in tears

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing Chouhan wiping his tears too as emotions ran high. The video shows Chouhan being surrounded by a large number of women who were seen crying inconsolably. Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister was also seen wiping his tears and consoling women. Notably, the women also raised slogans, "Humara neta kaisa ho...Shivraj Bhaiya jaisa ho...bhaiya tum raaj karo..."

Chouhan has been getting overwhelming support from people in the state since resigning from his post. Earlier this week, the senior BJP leader submitted his resignation after Ujjain Dakshin MLA Mohan Yadav was elected as the next Chief Minister of the state. However, Chouhan has been getting unwavering support from women, especially from 'Ladli behnas', who were also seen crying and hugging him after his resignation. On Thursday, when Chouhan reached Vidisha for the first time after the elections, women started crying and hugging the former Chief Minister.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes 'X' bio

Chouhan has changed his 'X' bio to 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh'. Earlier, the Chief Minister was written as his bio on his social media handle X. After the change of power in Madhya Pradesh, leaders are changing their profiles and bios on social media.

Before Mohan Yadav's swearing-in as the new CM of the state, Chouhan had written 'former chief minister' in his X profile, but after Mohan Yadav's swearing-in, he has now added 'brother' and 'uncle' in his bio.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the Chief Minister, has gained popularity among the youth as an uncle and among women as a brother. This popularity was evident on December 13 when the convoy of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, en route to the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Mohan Yadav as the new CM, was halted by his supporters. During this event, women were heard chanting slogans of 'Mama-Mama' (Uncle-Uncle).

