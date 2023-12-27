VIDEO: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets new address after almost 17 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has now changed his address. The former Madhya Pradesh CM will shift to B8 74 bungalow after some time. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family offered prayers in the temple. The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. The party picked Mohan Yadav to replace four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MLA from Budhni Assembly and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for 16 and a half years, now has to vacate the CM House for the new CM Mohan Yadav.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's new residence will be a bungalow situated on Ring Road in the capital Bhopal. It is being told that this bungalow has been prepared by joining two bungalows and this bungalow has been allotted to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A bungalow on Ring Road No. 1 of Bhopal has been prepared for the past several days. It is also discussed that more than two crore rupees have been spent by the government to arrange this bungalow. After leaving CM House, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will now live in this bungalow with his family.

After vacating his bungalow, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "... I had taken a lot of decisions here for the welfare of my people and state. I wish Mohan Yadav and his team all the luck to take the state's development and progress to new heights. I am going back happy, with tons of memories and love of those who helped me throughout my journey as CM."