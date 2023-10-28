Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
'Would like to ask Priyanka Gandhi what problem she has with Lord Ram': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled for November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states including Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

October 28, 2023
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during
Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting at Hanumana, in Mauganj district ahead of Assembly election in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at the Congress ahead of the Assembly election in the state saying today once again the 'Grand Old Party' will put out the 'shop of its lies' as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is coming to campaign in the state.

"I would like to ask Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that what issue does she have with the name of Lord Ram and his temple, as the party has complained to the Election Commission that BJP has put out posters of Lord Ram's temple," CM Chouhan said.

Lord Ram is worshiped by crores of people, this country cannot function without him, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Responding to Opposition's dig which used to say "the temple will be built there only but we won't tell you the date," at the Centre, CM Chouhan said "now we know the date, January 22 and the grand and divine Ram Temple is ready."

Be it Lord Ram hoardings or Mahakaal's, they cannot be removed but the Congress should tell what its point of view?

