Cash-for-Query case: Mahua Moitra now summoned on November 2, Lok Sabha ethics committee says 'no further...'

Cash-for-query: The Lok Sabha ethics committee on Saturday informed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra that it will entertain no request for extension in date of her appearance before it beyond November 2.

The Ethics Committee is probing allegations against Mahua Moitra that she shared his Parliament log-in credentials with a businessman.

She was earlier summoned by the committee on October 31, however, the TMC MP sought some more time to appear before it following which the committee has now asked her to appear before it on November 2, but added that there won't be any further extension in the case.

More to follow...

