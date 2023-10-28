Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Cash-for-Query case: Mahua Moitra now summoned on November 2, Lok Sabha ethics committee says 'no further...'

The Ethics Committee is probing cash-for-query charges against the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and that she allegedly shared her parliamentary login credentials to a businessman.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2023 14:28 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query: The Lok Sabha ethics committee on Saturday informed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra that it will entertain no request for extension in date of her appearance before it beyond November 2.

The Ethics Committee is probing allegations against Mahua Moitra that she shared his Parliament log-in credentials with a businessman.

She was earlier summoned by the committee on October 31, however, the TMC MP sought some more time to appear before it following which the committee has now asked her to appear before it on November 2, but added that there won't be any further extension in the case.

More to follow...

 

