'I would rather die...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's big statement after resignation as MP CM

BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday revealed that he would rather die than go and ask for something for himself while addressing the media for the first time after tendering his resignation from the position of Chief Minister of the state. Expressing his feelings he said he was content with the decision.

Meanwhile, he congratulated CM-designate Mohan Yadav, deputy CM-designates Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. He credited PM Modi and the 'Ladli Behna' scheme for the massive victory of the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh.

He further said, "I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him."

"Aaj jab main yahan se vidayi le raha hoon (As I bid farewell from here)... I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the govt with a thumping majority. My heart is filled with happiness and satisfaction," he said at the press conference.

"We pulled the state out of darkness and brought light here. Earlier daughters were killed in the womb but schemes like the Laadli Behna helped solve the issue," he said.

Madhya Pradesh polls

It should be mentioned here that Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

