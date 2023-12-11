Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blesses Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM-designate with top BJP leaders in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday picked Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, the party's high command took this decision after Yadav's name was proposed by senior leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On Monday, 58-year-old Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Madhya Pradesh.

After the announcement of Yadav's name as the Chief Minister, a video has gone viral wherein outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen presenting a bouquet and blessing his successor. In the video, the CM-designate was seen touching Chouhan's feet to take his blessings.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets Yadav

Chouhan also congratulated Yadav for being named as the next Chief Minister of the state. "Heartiest congratulations to hard-working partner @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I believe under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi

ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!" Chouhan wrote on 'X'.

Mohan Yadav stakes claim to form govt

Meanwhile, Yadav on Monday met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government after he was declared as the BJP legislature party leader. Yadav was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said.

Speaking to the media, the CM-designate said he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state and thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith on a "small worker". "I am going to work to the expectations of the people of the state who have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has given a big responsibility to a small worker," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda. I will work on the welfare and development schemes launched by Modiji and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Yadav added.

MP Assembly polls

It should be mentioned here that the BJP retained power emphatically in Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Assembly polls. It won 163 seats in the 230-member House, with the Congress coming a distant second with 66 seats. Results were declared on December 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, beats many stalwarts in big BJP surprise

ALSO READ: Who is Mohan Yadav? Know all about Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister