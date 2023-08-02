MP CM Shivraj Chouhan announces Rs 6,000 per year for farmers under 'Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced an aid of Rs 6,000 per year for farmers under 'Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana'.

Taking to Twitter, the Office of the MP Chief Minister said, "My farmer brothers, PM Modi is giving Rs 6,000 per year to the farmer brothers under "PM Kisan Samman Nidhi". Now CM will also give Rs 6,000 to the food providers of the state under "Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana"

