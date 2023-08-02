'Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar', says Haryana CM Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana CM Khattar

Nuh violence: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday made a strong statement saying that the state government will make sure that people liable for the Nuh violence will pay for the loss of properties. Khattar today while addressing a press conference asserted that as of now, 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed to avert any unlawful activity in the state. He said that a total of six death has been reported out of which two are police personnel and four civilians. Taking action, police have arrested 116 people and detained 90 others. Apart from this, CM Khattar has asserted that the Rajasthan Police are free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar.

CM Khattar on Monu Manesar

While talking about Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar Khattar said, "Rajasthan govt had registered an FIR against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided by us..."

Khattar also said that people responsible for the violence will be held responsible for all losses of private properties, however, the state government will incur any loss of public property.

On the Nuh incident, Haryana CM ML Khattar said, "20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state...Six people's death has been reported out of which two are police personnel and four civillians. 116 people have been arrested. 90 others have been detained & after questioning action will be taken. Whoever is involved in this will not be spared & action will be taken...Indian Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh."

Compensation for the loss to Public property

"We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss Government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it," said CM Khattar.

