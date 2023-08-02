Madhya Pradesh: Torrential rain to lash state, red alert issued for August 2, 3 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Torrential rain to lash state, red alert issued for August 2, 3

Madhya Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh for Thursday. With this, east Madhya Pradesh is likely to get extremely heavy rainfall today as per the weathermen. Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red alert in the state for Wednesday and Thursday.

While issuing a red alert, IMD stated localised flooding is expected due to heavy rainfall at various places in the state. With this, it has asked people to avoid areas prone to water logging. Also, the IMD has urged people to stay away from vulnerable structures.

"Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh, saying that the state is likely to get Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall on 3rd August with East Madhya Pradesh likely to get Extremely heavy rainfall on 2nd August as well," IMD said.

Red alert in Odisha

Meanwhile, a red alert has been also issued for Odisha. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on August 2.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Prepare for Intense Rainfall! On 2nd August, Odisha is expected to receive Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall, with the possibility of Extremely Heavy downpour exceeding 204.4 mm. Stay safe!."