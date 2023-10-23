Samajwadi Party releases 12 more names for Madhya Pradesh, replaces Joura seat candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media at the party office, in Lucknow. (Representational image)

Bhopal: Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The polling in the state will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

In its new list, Akhilesh's party has changed the candidate in Morena's Joura constituency. SP has replaced Reena Khuswaha, who was earlier announced as a candidate from Joura seat, and fielded Maniram Dhakad.

Maniram Dhakad, former MLA, had resigned from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after his name was not included in the candidates list.

SP has announced candidates for Panna, Mangawan, Gwalior East, Mehgaon, Govindpura, Banda, Jaura, Gohad, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chatarpur, and Devtalab Assembly constituencies.

With the latest list, Akhilesh's party has announced a total of 45 candidates.

Recently, former MP Chief Minister Congress Kamal Nath took a dig at SP chief saying, "...chodiye Akhilesh-vakhilesh ko... MP me Congress ka mahol hai... MP me Congress ki sarkar banegi (leave the issue of Akhilesh Yadav aside... the sentiment is with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh... we are going to form the government)."

Kamal Nath's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav alleged that they have been betrayed by the Congress after there was no unanimity between both the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties over seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly election.

The SP chief further said that the Congress leadership should not allow its "small leaders" to comment on his party.

"Had I known on the first day that there is no alliance at the Vidhan Sabha level, our party leaders wouldn't have gone to the I.N.D.I.A. meetings. We would not have given them a list (of seats that the SP wanted to contest in Madhya Pradesh), nor would we have picked their calls," he added.

