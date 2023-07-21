Priyanka Gandhi to address massive rally in MP's Gwalior today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress public general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Almost three and a half years after Jyotiraditya Scindia and follower Congress MLAs pulled down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, Congress public general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on Scindia's home turf in Gwalior on Friday to address a public meeting. This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the state, where assembly elections are due by the year-end, in 40 days.

Priyanka, who sent off the grand old party's mission for the year-end assembly polls from Jabalpur on June 12, will address a mega rally at the Mela Ground in Gwalior, the city that isn't only home to Scindia but is additionally the home city of Union Agriculture Minister and recently appointed Madhya Pradesh BJP poll management committee head Narendra Singh Tomar as well as state’s home minister Narottam Mishra.

"Priyankaji will arrive in Gwalior at 11 a.m. and afterward visit the commemoration of Rani Laxmibai, where she will pay homage to the great freedom fighter," MP Congress' media department chairman K Mishra told PTI on Thursday. Priyanka Gandhi will address a public gathering at Mela Lady around 11.30 a.m., he said.

On June 12, she launched her party's mission in the state by attending a convention in Jabalpur, where she said that assuming the Congress has cast a ballot to control the state, it would carry out five plans, including Rs 1,500 monetary help each month to women, free electricity up to 100 units, and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had blamed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for being buried in defilement and failing to provide jobs, and she had furthermore taken a jibe at Congressman-turned-BJP leader and Union minister Scindia. In March 2020, Madhya Pradesh MLAs who were loyal to Scindia left the Congress and later joined the BJP. This caused the government led by Kamal Nath to fall in 15 months and made it possible for Chouhan to come back to power.

